Saeed Ajmal Recalls This Suggestion from Sachin Tendulkar About Charity Matches

The year 2014 marked 200 years of the establishment of the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. To honour the occasion, a cricket face-off between the Rest of the World XI against MCC XI was organised on the venue to raise funds for charity. Recently, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal revisitedthe interaction he had with Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar during the match.

The face-off was a treat for the cricket lovers as it had some of the biggest names of the cricket world. While players like Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Virender Sehwag were part of the ROW XI, legendary sportsmen such as Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid, Saeed Ajmal, Aaron Finch, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, and more comprised the MCC XI.

After winning the toss, ROW XI opted to bat first and were off to a good start until star spinner Ajmal ripped through the top and middle-order by picking up four wickets quickly as the opponents went five wickets down for 68 at the end of 12 overs.

Recounting his marvellous spell, Ajmal revealed Tendulkar’s in a recent interview. He recounted that Tendulkar came running to him and asked him to slow down his wicket-taking spree as it was a charity match. “Sachin Tendulkar came running to me and said, ‘Saeed bhai, you are not supposed to play this match too seriously. This is a charity match,”Ajmal recalled.

He further opened up about his responseto Master Blaster, when he said that he was just bowling well to play in a positive way. To which Tendulkar agreed,but emphasised that it was a charity match and suggested he should enjoy the game, play cricket and have fun.

Talking about the match, Yuvraj shone bright with his bat as he scored a splendid 132 runs and helped ROW XI congregate a total of 293on board. MCC had its stupendous win as they easily chased down the total in 45.5 overs with Aaron Finchsmashing 181 runs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here