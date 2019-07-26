Saha & Dube Half-centuries Give India A 71-run Lead on Day 2

India A ended Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against West Indies A at Antigua with a 71-run lead thanks to half-centuries from Wriddhiman Saha and Shivam Dube.
Saha remained unbeaten on 61 when the day’s play came to a close with India A on 299-8 in reply to West Indies A’s first innings total of 228.
India began the day with Priyank Panchal and Shubman Gill at the crease. The two looked good during their time at the crease but both fell before reaching their half-centuries.
Panchal was trapped in front of the stumps by Jomel Warrican on 49 whereas Gill departed on 40 when he was caught by Jermaine Blackwood off Rahkeem Cornwall’s bowling.
KS Bharat was then dismissed by Cornwall for a golden duck and Hanuma Vihari scored 31 before he fell to Miguel Cummins, leaving India A at 168-5.
A 124-run stand between Saha and Dube ensured no collapse took place with both batsmen bringing up their half-centuries in the process.
Dube was the more aggressive of the two, slamming 7 fours and 4 sixes during his stay at the crease before he was bowled by Chemar Holder.
Saha, who is looking to make a comeback in Test cricket after a lengthy layoff from injury, was the more measured of the two batsmen.
Dube’s dismissal saw both Krishnappa Gowtham and Shahbaz Nadeem fall in short order before stumps, leaving the match delicately balanced going into the third day.
