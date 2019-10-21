India vs South Africa | Saha Injures Finger While Keeping, Replaced Behind Stumps by Pant

India suffered an injury scare late on the third day of the final Test against South Africa in Ranchi when Wriddhiman Saha was forced off the field with a finger injury.
Saha sustained the injury while keeping to R Ashwin in the 27th over. Ashwin's first ball kept low, missed batsman George Linde's bat and hit Saha on the right ring finger.
"Wriddhiman Saha had a ball impact on his right ring finger. He is being treated and is doing well. He will be assessed tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," a BCCI spokesperson said after the day's play.
Rishabh Pant replaced Saha with the gloves after the injury. The laws of cricket were changed in 2017 to allow wicketkeeping substitutes, which meant Pant could take over.
Pant, who hasn't featured in the XI in the series, kept wickets till the end of day's play.
South Africa were staring at a big loss, trailing by 203 runs in the second innings with only two wickets to spare. India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
