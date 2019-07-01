starts in
Match 39:SL VS WI

live
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

1 July, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 40:BAN VS IND

upcoming
BAN BAN
IND IND

Birmingham

Tue, 02 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 41:ENG VS NZ

upcoming
ENG ENG
NZ NZ

Chester-le-Street

Wed, 03 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Sairaj Bahutule Named Gujarat Coach For Upcoming Season

Cricketnext Staff |IANS |July 1, 2019, 3:37 PM IST
Vadodara: Former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule has been roped in as the coach of the Gujarat team, an official said Monday.

Bahutule, 46, coached teams like Bengal in the past.

"The former leg-spinner (Bahutule) will coach Gujarat for the forthcoming season," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice president Parimal Nathwani told PTI.

According to Nathwani, GCA in the past relied on "local coaches" for its Ranji Trophy side, but now it has roped in Bahutule to strengthen the team.

"The GCA wanted an experienced hand (to guide players in) domestic cricket tournaments and needed a coach who could communicate with a young team," he said.

The association deemed Bahutule fit for the job and hence, approached him, Nathwani said.

Mumbai-born Bahutule played 2 Tests and 8 ODIs for India. A domestic stalwart, he took 630 wickets in 188 first class games.

He earlier applied for the job of the Mumbai team's coach, but the Mumbai Cricket Association is yet to decide on it.

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 40 ODI | Tue, 02 Jul, 2019

IND v BAN
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 41 ODI | Wed, 03 Jul, 2019

NZ v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
7 5 1 1 11 +0.85
3
NZ
8 5 2 1 11 +0.57
4
ENG
8 5 3 0 10 +1.00
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
