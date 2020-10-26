T20 CARNIVAL

RCB vs CSK: Sakshi Dhoni Pens Emotional Post After CSK Gets Knocked Out of IPL 2020 Playoff Race

CSK fans showed support for their beloved franchise despite the tough season and leading the way was CSK's first lady herself Sakshi Dhoni who penned an emotional poem on social media for the team.

Chennai Super Kings won their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of Super Sunday, but Rajasthan Royals' successful chase against Mumbai Indians later in the day ensured that CSK's mathematical chance of making it to the playoff was taken away, making this the first season in which Chennai won't be the in the playoffs. After enduring a horror IPL 2020 so far, CSK seemed to be back on track with youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad showing spark with a fluent maiden IPL half-century to steer CSK to victory in a tricky chase, but eventually, it has proved little in the larger context of the tournament.

MS Dhoni Trolled as #Spark Trends After Ruturaj Gaikwad's Maiden IPL Fifty

In the post, Sakshi emphasises that it's just a game after and you win some and lose some but CSK were winners then and are winners now.

SEE THE FULL POST HERE:

FANS ALSO REACTED TO SAKSHI DHONI'S POST:

