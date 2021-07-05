Sakshi Dhoni Thanks MS Dhoni for a Special Wedding Anniversary Gift

MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi marked 11 years of marital bliss recently. The gorgeous couple tied the knot on July 4, 2010. On Sunday, the former Indian cricket skipper celebrated their wedding anniversary by gifting his wife a stunning vintage car. Dhoni and his love for automobiles is no secret. He keeps adding rare models of cars and motorcycles to his enviable range of motor collection.

This time, the Ranchi-born superstar decided to gift a vintage Volkswagen Beetle to Sakshi.The Beetle is in dual-tone blue and white colours and is restored impeccably. The car is parked around the huge garden outside Dhoni’s mansion. Sharing an image of the car, Sakshi thanked Dhoni for the gift and wrote, “Thank you for the anniversary gift,” on her Instagram stories.

Dhoni, a big automobile enthusiast, owns a mega garage which is big enough to accommodate all his luxury cars and bikes.Interestingly, Dhoni drives his automobiles around in his massive property in Ranchi where he stays with the family. The vehicles do not come out of his property as much and are seldom spotted on the road.

Off the field time for the three-time World cup winning captain is all about travel and family. He is leading a peaceful life before the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes in the UAE in September. The 39-year-old was vacationing in the picturesque locales of Himachal last month. He was joined by Sakshi and their daughter Ziva. Sakshi updated her Instagram handle with lovely snippets from their family getaway.

Dhoni, who retired from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020, is regarded as one of the country's mostdecorated captains. Recently, while speaking to Forbes India, batsman KL Rahul said, “Yes, he (Dhoni) has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought.”

