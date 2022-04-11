SAL vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022, April 11, 4:30 PM IST

SAL vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Salland and SV Kampong: Salland will begin their journey in the ECS Netherlands T10 with two back-to-back games against SV Kampong at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle.

SV Kampong will head into the Monday game as favorites. They won the ECS Capelle 2021 by scoring a win against Veni Vedi Vici by nine wickets in the final game. The team has quite a few players in their squad who have a ECS experience. Usman Malik, Vikram Chaturvedi, and Ratha Alphonse are the players to watch out for from the Kampong team.

Salland will be making their ECS debut on Monday. Though the team is new, they have picked up experienced and talented ECS players. To get to a good start in the competition, the team will have their hopes pinned on Victor Lubbers, Hamid Wardak, and Ishara Wickramarachchi.

Ahead of the match between Salland and SV Kampong; here is everything you need to know:

SAL vs KAM Telecast

Salland vs SV Kampong game will not be telecast in India.

SAL vs KAM Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAL vs KAM Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 4:30 pm IST on April 11, Monday.

SAL vs KAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Usman Malik

Vice-Captain: Hamid Wardak

Suggested Playing XI for SAL vs KAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ratha Alphonse

Batters: Hashim-Khan, Ishara Wickramarachchi, Amer Ejaz Butt, Usman Malik, Vikram Chaturvedi

Allrounders: Victor Lubbers, Hamid Wardak

Bowlers: Gul Nasir, Akhil Gopinath, Andrew File

SAL vs KAM Probable XIs

Salland: Jarri Ullah, Gul Nasir, Pasan Piyaranga, Hashim-Khan, Geert van Seventer, Ishara Wickramarachchi, Gijs van Seventer, Akhil Gopinath, Lokesh Kamti, Victor Lubbers, Hamid Wardak

SV Kampong: Abdul Rahaman, Ratha Alphonse, Amer Ejaz Butt, Dipesh Khardia, Goher Ejaz Butt, Vikram Chaturvedi, Zahid Abbas Chaudry, Andrew File, Gert Swanepoel, Usman Malik, Rana Bilal Siddique

