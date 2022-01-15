SAL vs KAS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 15, 6:00 PM IST

SAL vs KAS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Savannah Lions CC and Karwan Strikers: The tenth match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be hosted between Savannah Lions CC and Karwan Strikers at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The game will be played between the two sides at 6:00 PM IST on January 15, Saturday.

Savannah Lions CC and Karwan Strikers are yet to win a match in the T20 Championship. Both the teams started off on a poor note in the competition and will hope to make a comeback on Saturday. Savannah Lions are in serious trouble as they have lost all their three matches. With no points, the team is languishing at the second-last place in the points table.

Karwan Strikers, on the other hand, have played only one game in the competition. The outing didn’t go as per the plan for the Strikers as they ended up losing to Bukhatir XI. They fell short of 14 runs as they were chasing a big total of 181 runs.

Ahead of the match between Savannah Lions CC and Karwan Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

SAL vs KAS Match Details

Savannah Lions CC vs Karwan Strikers contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 6:00 PM IST on January 15, Saturday.

SAL vs KAS Probable XIs:

Savannah Lions CC: Juandre Kruger (c & wk), Khalid Maharoof, Bradley Staddon, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Rodwell Chigome, Bjorn Hinrichsen, Matthew Newton, Shaun Fabe, Roshan Khan, Mitchell Van Wyk, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt

Karwan Strikers: Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Furqan Khalil (wk), Ali Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed, Hafeez Ur Rehman, Babar Iqbal (c), Tariq Mehmood, Farooq Momand, Shiraz Ahmed

