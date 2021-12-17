'Salamat Rahe Dostana Hamara': Vinod Kambli Shares Nostalgic Photo With Sachin Tendulkar

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli walked down memory lane on Friday and shared an old photo with his close friend Sachin Tendulkar. Kambli and Tendulkar are childhood friends as they started their cricketing journey almost together with legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar who passed away in 2019. The two share great camaraderie off the field as they often shared photos with each other on social media.

Kambli posted a photo with Tendulkar and two other close friends from the younger days.

“Bane chahe dushman zamana hamara salamat rahe dostana hamara (even if the world becomes our enemy, may our friendship remain intact)," Kambli wrote on social networking site Koo.

The Tendulkar-Kambli duo came into the limelight with a 664-run unbroken partnership in a three-day Harris Shield semi-final clash with St Xavier’s High School (Fort) in 1988. Kambli scored 349 not out while Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 326 not out and make a big name for themselves at a young age.

Recently, Kambli assisted Team India players Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in training before they travel to South Africa for the Test series.

“Was a pleasure to help Ajinkya & Rishabh train for the upcoming South Africa series. Shared some valuable insights with them about the SA conditions. My best wishes to them for #SAvIND series. P.S. Christiano got some lessons as well,” Kambli tweeted.

Was a pleasure to help Ajinkya & Rishabh train for the upcoming South Africa series. Shared some valuable insights with them about the SA conditions. My best wishes to them for #SAvIND series.P.S. Christiano got some lessons as well 😄 pic.twitter.com/bi0aRuyJHj— Vinod Kambli (@vinodkambli349) December 13, 2021

Rahane has been under pressure for not scoring runs; he is currently averaging below 20 in Test cricket this year.

Recently, Tendulkar has been adjudged as the world’s 12th ‘Most Admired Man’, as per a survey conducted by YouGov, an internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Among sporting heroes, Tendulkar is third in the list behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the list, the iconic batter is ahead of former US president Donald Trump, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and also present India Test captain Virat Kohli.

