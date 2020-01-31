Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Concluded

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe

406 (115.3)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

293 (119.5)

Zimbabwe drew with Sri Lanka

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th T20I: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Wellington WPS

31 Jan, 202012:30 IST

5th T20I: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

02 Feb, 202012:30 IST

1st ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Hamilton

05 Feb, 202007:30 IST

Salary Cuts For Zimbabwe Cricketers as Board Faces Financial Troubles

Zimbabwe's cricketers are set to have their salaries cut as their national board continues to face financial troubles.

PTI |January 31, 2020, 5:53 PM IST
Salary Cuts For Zimbabwe Cricketers as Board Faces Financial Troubles

Harare: Zimbabwe's cricketers are set to have their salaries cut as their national board continues to face financial troubles.

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani told The Associated Press this week during the second Test against Sri Lanka that “soon it will be necessary to cut back” and reducing players' salaries are part of the process.

Mukuhlani didn't give exact figures of how much salaries would be reduced by as that decision would be made by the Zimbabwe Cricket board. But players had been informed there would be cuts.

“It's an on-going process,” Mukuhlani said. “But yes, we will have to cut back. It can’t be business as usual.

“Obviously it’s a bit of a touchy subject. But I will assume that everyone will accept it. We will rather make sacrifices today and survive tomorrow. It’s bring and take, a bargaining process.”

Players told the AP they have been notified unofficially of the pending wage cuts.

The news comes with Zimbabwe pushing for a rare Test victory over Sri Lanka on the final day of the second Test in Harare. Zimbabwe has been surprisingly competitive in the two-match series. It's Zimbabwe's first Test series since November 2018 and first at home in more than two years.

Zimbabwe cricket has been in trouble for years and players have often taken the hit. They've previously gone months without pay and have sometimes threatened to strike. Many left the southern African country, which has an economy in ruin, to pursue careers overseas or retired because of the uncertainty.

In the latest blow, Zimbabwe was banned from international competitions for three months last year by the International Cricket Council because of government interference in the running of the national board. The government had fired the board amid allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement, sparking the ban. The ICC doesn't allow governments to interfere in cricket matters. The Zimbabwe government backed off, the cricket board was reinstated and the ICC ban was lifted in October, allowing the team to play again.

However, the ban stopped Zimbabwe from playing in the qualifying competition for this year's World Twenty20 in Australia, robbing the players of the chance to go to the 20-over World Cup.

The ICC also stopped its funding to Zimbabwe during the suspension.

Zimbabwe gets a main grant of $94 million from the international cricket body for an eight-year period from 2017. But Mukuhlani, who sits on the ICC board as head of a Test-playing nation, said there's been reduced financial help from the ICC in other areas for many countries and that's exacerbated the problems in Zimbabwe.

ZCBZimbabwe vs Sri Lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th T20I T20 | Sun, 02 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Wed, 05 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Hamilton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more