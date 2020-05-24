Saliva Ban is a Temporary Measure till Coronavirus is Controlled: Anil Kumble

The use of saliva to shine the cricket ball and the subsequent ban on it by the ICC’s Cricket committee has been a much talked about matter.
To stave off the threat of the coronavirus while resuming cricket, the ICC Cricket Committee led by Anil Kumble had recommended banning the usage of saliva. The former India captain though clarified that this is only a temporary measure.
Anil Kumble, explaining why alternatives to saliva weren’t considered by the committee, said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, “We did discuss that but if you look back at the history of the game, I mean we have been very critical and we have been very focused on eliminating any external substances coming into the game whether you are literally legalising if you are looking to do that now which obviously has had a great impact over the last couple of years.”
“ICC took a decision but then cricket Australia took, even a more tougher stance on what happened during that series between South Africa and Australia, so we did consider that but then this is only an interim measure and as long as we have hopefully control over COVID in a few months or a year’s time then I think things will go back to as normal as it can be.”
Where do YOU stand on the issue of ICC banning the use of saliva in 🏏? Share your thoughts in the replies & find out how @anilkumble1074 & our other experts feel about the ruling on tonight's #CricketConnected. pic.twitter.com/PszZyaUxel— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 24, 2020
Indian spinner R Ashwin also spoke about the saliva ban recently on an Instagram Live, where he said that the players could find it difficult to break an old habit.
"In the 1970s-80s, wicket celebrations meant fielders standing in their respective positions and clapping. Things like high-fives and fist pumps are more recent, so when we all step out to play again, it may take time to get used to certain things, but we'll need to adapt. For me as a bowler, putting saliva on the ball comes naturally, and it will take practice to avoid that," he said.
Former Australia pacer Brett Lee had also weighed in on an episode of Cricket Connected and said the move was a 'great initiative' but called for some leniency from the authorities in case bowlers instinctively forget to adapt to the new rules.
"When you have done something your whole life from 8, 9, 10 years of age where you lick your fingers and you put on the ball, it’s very hard to change that overnight too," he said. "So, I think there’s going to be a couple of occasions, or there’s going to be some leniency I think from the ICC, where there may be warnings.
"It’s a great initiative, it’s going to be very hard to implement I think, because cricketers have done this for their whole life."
