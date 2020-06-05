Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Saliva Ban Not a Major Advantage for Batsmen, Feels Vikram Rathour

Rathour disagreed with notions that batsmen could take longer to get back their form

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 1:37 PM IST
Saliva Ban Not a Major Advantage for Batsmen, Feels Vikram Rathour

There is a line of thought that the ICC's temporary ban on saliva to shine cricket balls will tilt the game in favour of batsmen even more than it already is. Bowlers around the world could be deprived of swing and reverse swing - potent weapons that need the help of saliva.

Some have even called for the authorities to allow bowlers to use external substances, although the ICC has made it clear they're not going in that direction.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour, though, feels the ban on saliva will not be a major 'advantage' for batsmen.

"If you are not allowed to put anything on the ball to shine, then yes, it could be an advantage for the batters. But if you can use your sweat, or if the ICC allows some artificial stuff to shine the ball, then the difference would not be too big. As long as it is going to be the same for all the teams, it should be fine," he told Times of India.

Rathour disagreed with notions that batsmen could take longer to get back their form after the coronavirus-induced break. He explained that players have been in good shape following training routines given by the board.

"It will be equally challenging for both - batsmen and the bowlers - to get back to their peak form after a long break like this," he said. "The good thing is that most of the players have been managing to train well during the lockdown. Their fitness routines are being monitored closely by the trainers and physios. So, we are hoping that whenever the outdoor sessions start, it will be a matter of a few weeks of practice and then they should be ready to start playing some practice/domestic matches and then on to international cricket."

The former India batsman said the break has given him an opportunity to have conversations with players and understand them better.

Also Read: Bowlers Said Sweat Made the Ball Heavier Than Saliva: Sri Lanka Coach Mickey Arthur

"When you are playing international cricket, you are on the move all the time. Travelling and playing matches day-in-day-out. This break has given me an opportunity to have one-on-one conversations with the players," he said.

"As there was no possibility of playing cricket, the best thing to do was to do self-analysis and self-reflection. Identifying the areas of your game that you want to improve in, and also how you want to work towards it. Reflecting on the kind of cricket you've played last year. Things that you have done well and also things that you did not do well. The players were advised to do shadow practice and do lots of visualisation."

