Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Saliva Ban Will Handicap Pacers, ICC Must Ensure Bowling-friendly Conditions: Irfan Pathan

Pathan said reverse swing only works with extreme pace, which according to him is rare in modern-day cricket.

PTI |May 24, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
Saliva Ban Will Handicap Pacers, ICC Must Ensure Bowling-friendly Conditions: Irfan Pathan

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan reckons that the ban on using saliva for shining the ball is a significant blow to bowlers and authorities should ensure preparation of bowling-friendly Test wickets to prevent complete domination of the game by the batsmen.

The ICC cricket committee, led by former India captain Anil Kumble, has recommended a ban on use of saliva as an interim measure to combat the coronavirus threat.

Pathan feels the ban could even stretch up to two years and will give undue advantage to batsmen.

"You will to have make sure that pitches are more suitable to the bowlers than batsmen to negate the advantage (of not being able use saliva). If you are not able to shine the ball properly, you will not be able to cut the air because of scientific reasons.

"And if you are not able to swing it, the batsman will have it easy because nobody fears just pace, it is the combination of pace and swing that troubles them," Pathan, one of the best exponents of swing bowling in Indian cricket, said.

"It (ban) will affect bowlers a lot in Test matches. It won't be an issue in white-ball cricket as the bowlers anyway don't shine the ball after the first few overs, they want to make it soft (to make strokeplay tougher for the batsman).

"But in red-ball cricket, whether you are a fast bowler or spinner, you need to shine the ball. Spinner relies on shine to drift the ball. That will be a big advantage for batsman. The game will become even more batsmen friendly," said the first Indian pacer to take a Test hat-trick.

More than grass on the pitch, Pathan would prefer moisture beneath it.

"If you look at England and Australia, there is not much grass but there is moisture and it helps bowlers.

"You need to make sure that something happens for the bowler. If not through the ball, then through the conditions. If the conditions are helpful for bowlers they don't look for reverse swing, they go for conventional swing," said the 35-year-old.

Pathan said reverse swing only works with extreme pace, which according to him is rare in modern-day cricket.

"For reverse swing, if you can't hide the ball, then the batsman knows which way the ball would come unless you are bowling 150 kmph plus and there are very few bowlers currently who generate that kind of pace.

"You can still apply some sweat and swing the ball normally but the ban would more or less take reverse swing out of the the game," Pathan added.

iccIndia CricketIrfan Pathansaliva ban

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more