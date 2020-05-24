Saliva Ban Will Lead to More Improved Skills for Bowlers: Joe Root
The Anil Kumble-led ICC cricket committee has recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball when play resumes. The ICC has also barred the practice in its guidelines for resumption of cricket.
Saliva Ban Will Lead to More Improved Skills for Bowlers: Joe Root
The Anil Kumble-led ICC cricket committee has recommended banning the use of saliva to shine the ball when play resumes. The ICC has also barred the practice in its guidelines for resumption of cricket.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings