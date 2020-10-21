Salman Khan & Family Buy SLPL Team Kandy Tuskers; Chris Gayle Part of Outfit - Report

Bollywood has had a long history with venturing into sports league, and now Salman Khan & family have bought a team in the Sri Lankan Premier League (SLPL) -- Kandy Tuskers, according to a report in the Times of India. The report also states that Sohail Khan & Salim are part of the team -- Sohail Khan International LLP, has made the investment.

"Given the players we have in our team, the league in general, and the passion of the fans, which are second to none, we see a lot of potential,' Sohail said. He went on to say that Salman will attend all the matches.

"Gayle is obviously the Boss Man, but we have a very good team. Kusal Perera is our local icon and we also have Liam Plunkett, Wahab Riaz, Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others. It is a good balance of youth and experience,' he said.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Gony and Manvinder Bisla are the two Indians players who will be featuring in the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) beginning next month.

In the draft held on Monday, Manpreet and Manvinder were picked by Colombo Kings, one of the five teams participating in the T20 league.

Manpreet, a right-arm medium pacer, played two ODIs for India - one against Hong Kong and the other against Bangladesh. Besides, the 36-year-old also played 44 games in the Indian Premier League. Manvinder, a wicketkeeper-batsman, played 35 IPL matches, scoring 798 runs.