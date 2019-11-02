Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sam Billings Banned by ICC from Wearing Eco-friendly Gloves

Cricketnext Staff |November 2, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
A report in the Daily Mail says that Billings was informed of the same by match referee Andy Pycroft before England played New Zealand on Friday in the first T20I in Christchurch. Billings had to send for white gloves which he eventually wore during the game.

The Gray-Nicolls gloves that Billings wears are known as ‘Off-Cuts’ because they are made from recycled cricket equipment, including sweatbands, padding and leather, and is considered illegal by the ICC because regulations state that more than 50 per cent of any batting glove worn in a limited-overs international ‘must be white, or the same colour as the base colour of the relevant team’s playing shirt’.

England’s T20 kit is mostly red, while the vice-captain’s gloves are lime green, maroon, sky blue and dark blue.

Billings wore the gloves in the warm-up matches and intends to do so again at the T10 competition in UAE later this month as that is not under the ICC’s umbrella.

The gloves were launched only a week ago, when Billings himself led the praise: ‘It’s a great initiative,’ he said. ‘I think the world generally now is trying to get far cleaner and recycle far more. I love the fancy colours, and the great thing about it is the quality is the same as any other product – and it looks incredible.’

The second game starts in Wellington on Sunday at 2pm local time.

