Sam Billings Mimicking Danny Morrison Will Leave You in Splits | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings played a fine knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday (May 14) and managed to grab eyeballs in his comeback match. The English cricketer was included in the side for the first time since April 23 when he played against Gujarat Titans. Billings not only played a solid innings on the field but after the match, his off-field activities became huge talking point on social media.

After the match, the 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter received appreciation for his impeccable impersonation of cricketer-turned-commentator Danny Morrison. His superb impression was visible when he interviewed Man of the Match Andre Russell.

Coming back to the match, batting first, Kolkata had registered a total of 177/6 in 20 overs. Kolkata’s West Indies all-rounder Russell played a blistering knock of 49 (not out) off 28 balls. His innings was comprised of 3 boundaries and 4 sixes. Kolkata wicketkeeper-batter Billings also contributed significantly as he scored crucial 34 runs. Billings smashed three boundaries and one six to score 34 off 29 balls.

Hyderabad, during their run chase, did not seem confident enough to reach the target as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Eventually, the Kane Williamson-led side managed to reach just 123 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs. For Kolkata, Russell once again played a key role as he picked up three wickets to earn a convincing 54-run victory.

“Before the last ball of the 19th over was bowled, I said, “Sunil, try and get a boundary, but let me start the over with the spinner." Offspinner to a right-hander, it’s like a kid in the candy shop. I got full tosses and I put it away. Hard work paid off today. Good to contribute in both aspects tonight. I’m just going to keep it going, hopefully, we can qualify," Russell said while talking about his brilliant batting show in the post-match presentation.

This win against Hyderabad, helped the Shreyas Iyer-led side to stay alive in the race for IPL playoff qualification. With 12 points from 13 matches, Kolkata find themselves at sixth spot on the points table. In their next match, Kolkata will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday (May 18).

