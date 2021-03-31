CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sam Billings Not Happy With Hotel Wifi, Asks Netizens for Dongle Suggestions

Sam Billings Not Happy With Hotel Wifi, Asks Netizens for Dongle Suggestions

Sam Billings Not Happy With Hotel Wifi, Asks Netizens for Dongle Suggestions

He is a part of the Delhi Capital, the runner ups in the last season. The team is currently stationed at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

England wicketkeeper and batsman Sam Billings has been in India since the start of the England tour of India. He has now continued his stay in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is a part of the Delhi Capital, the runner ups in the last season. The team is currently stationed at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Sam is however, not having the best time during his stay due to the poor wifi of the hotel. The cricketer took to Twitter to share his struggle with bad internet connectivity. In his post, he also asked his virtual fam to give him suggestions for a good dongle. As one would expect, netizens in no time flooded the reply section of his post with their valuable suggestions.

https://twitter.com/sambillings/status/1376886891530780673?s=20

Since most users had asked him to go for Airtel and Jio, he decided to do a poll before making the final pick. In his Twitter poll he had given three options, Jio, Airtel and others. A total of 6501 people took part in the poll. Out of the total number, 50.7% opted for Jio, 41.6% people netizens voted for Airtel and the remaining 7.7% chose the others option.

The Delhi Capitals will be playing their first match on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This year Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a rule, under which no team will be allowed to play in their home state. This has been done to rule out the home advantage. All IPL matches will be played across six venues including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The eight teams part of the tournament between April 9 and May 30 are, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches