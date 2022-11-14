Sam Billings Pulls Out of IPL to Focus on 'Longer Format Cricket'

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings has pulled out from the Indian Premier League in which he represents two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Announcing hid decision via Twitter, Billings said he wants to focus more on longer format cricket.

“Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL,” Billings said in a tweet on Monday. “Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket,” Billings wrote.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity, Kolkata Knight Riders! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future,” he added in another tweet.

Billings was bought by KKR for Rs 2 crore at the IPL mega auction earlier this year in February. He played eight matches during the last season and scored 169 runs at a strike-rate of 122.46 besides effecting seven dismissals.

The decision means Billings will be available for his county Kent at the start of the 2023 season unless he’s called up for international duty. Earlier this year, he made his Test debut during a day-night Ashes Test in Hobart.

However, the 31-year-old will be part of the Australia’s Big Bash League where he was a Platinum Pick during an overseas player draft in August. He will be representing Brisbane Heat.

Meanwhile, KKR have been quiet active in the IPL trading window having added three players to their roster. Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (both Gujarat Titans) and Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals) have joined the franchise.

The trading window closes on Tuesday.

