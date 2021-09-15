Sam Curran Arrives in UAE, Will Miss CSK’s 1st Fixture Against Mumbai Indians

There are protocols in place, and as per the law of the land, people arriving from the United Kingdom will have to be in isolation for 6 days.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran arrived in UAE on Wednesday to take part in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared this information on their Twitter handle. However, Curran will not feature in the match against Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder was part of the England squad for the Test series against India.

There are protocols in place, and as per the law of the land, people arriving from the United Kingdom will have to be in isolation for 6 days and hence, Sam Curran will have to be in quarantine. Apart from this, he will also undergo COVID-19 tests during this period post which he will be able to join the rest of the squad.

Sam Curran has been a regular fixture in the CSK playing XI ever since he was snapped up by them in the IPL 2020 auction. The all-rounder has scored 186 runs and taken 13 wickets last season. In the first leg of the IPL, he had scored 52 runs and picked up 9 wickets.

Curran’s unavailability comes as another jolt for the Chennai Super Kings as they will be without the services of Dwayne Bravo. Besides, there are doubts over the availability of Faf du Plessis as well. In the first phase, CSK won 5 of their 7 matches and are currently placed second on the points table. Their season did not get off to an entirely bright start as they lost to Delhi Capitals, but then went on a five-match winning streak.

