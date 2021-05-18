Sam Curran 'Couldn't Stop Laughing' When Bowling to Brother Tom in IPL

Growing up, England cricket team’s Curran brothers – Tom and Sam – were quite competitive and must have dreamed of representing their country together one day which eventually they realized. However, little would they have thought that one day them might come face to face in one of the biggest T20 competitions of the world.

And what happened when the two squared off against each other in IPL? Laughter.

Yup, if younger brother Sam, who represents Chennai Super Kings, is to be believed. During IPL 2020, when Sam began his run-up with his elder brother Tom on strike for the Rajasthan Royals, he couldn’t control his laughter.

“We grew up so competitive, always batting, bowling, fielding, doing everything,” Curran said on podcast Headstrong: An Innings With. “I’ve actually played against Tom in the IPL this year. On such a big stage, it’s pretty funny. I was running into bowl and I couldn’t stop laughing. You’ve got to try and be serious but sometimes you’ve got to realise that it’s a bit of fun and whatever happens… happens.”

Although Sam wasn’t impressed when Tom managed to pinch a boundary off him courtesy an outside edge.

However, this season, Sam had some sort of revenge as he pummeled 22 runs off the eight deliveries he faced from his brother who now plays for Delhi Capitals.

The two though had to return home early from the season this time around as IPL 2021 was suspended midway after several players began testing positive for the coronavirus.

In October 2018, Tom and Curran became the first brothers to represent England together since 1999. They took the field against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Although that wasn’t the first time that the duo has represented the same team. They also play for the same county team – Surrey in England’s domestic circuit.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here