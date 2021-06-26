Sam Curran For Euro 2020? Watch His Amazing Football Skills

During England’s second T20 match against Sri Lanka, all-rounder Sam Curran used his footballing skills to get a batsman out. Curran dismissed Sri Lankan opener Dhanushka Gunatilaka in the match played in Cardiff. He knocked the ball on the stumps with his foot, scattering the bails.

The England Cricket Board tweeted the video with the caption, “It’s coming home!" Back of the net, @CurranSM! “

Curran reacted to the board’s tweet and wrote, “Any space in the squad for next Tuesday?”. He tagged England footballers Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. Curran also tagged commentators Gary Neville, Gary Linekar and Micah Richards.

Curran was referring to England’s next match in the Euro 2020 where they will play against Germany in the round of 16.

Most fans were impressed with Curran’s footballing skills and thought that he deserves a change with the Three Lions.

One user thought he would be suitable for the No.9 shirt while others compared him with England striker Harry Kane.

Give him the number 9 already. Will bang in goals against Germany.— 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡 (#𝐘𝐦𝐥𝐚𝐞𝐧𝐂𝐲𝐦𝐫𝐮) (@SmudgeStan) June 25, 2021

More shots on target than Harry Kane— James Collins (@mpfjames) June 24, 2021

We need him to go play vs Germany on Tuesday and England to win Yayyyyyyy 😂😂— ianhusband (@ianhusband2011) June 24, 2021

Sam curran should replace Harry Kane.— Gyan-gadhar (@Gian_ka_Gyan) June 24, 2021

Playing Football in Cricket and Taking Wickets 😉. That's @CurranSM— Dharma Chandru (@dharmachandru) June 25, 2021

Coming back to cricket, England won the match by 5 wickets based on the Duckworth Lewis system. Sri Lanka scored 111 for 7 wickets in their first innings. Due to bad weather, England was given target of 103 runs, which they easily achieved by losing only 5 wickets

Curran, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, took one wicket for 8 runs. He also scored an unbeaten 16 runs. For England, Liam Livingstone scored the most runs with 29. Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis was the highest scorer for his team with 39.

The first match of the three-match T20I series was won by England by 8 wickets. England is currently leading the series 2-0, in England’s favor. The third match of the T20 series is slated to be held on June 26.

