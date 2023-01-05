Sam Curran Lashes Out at Airlines After Missing Flight Due to A 'Crazy' Reason

England’s T20 World Cup star Sam Curran had to face a nightmarish experience after he failed to board a flight due to a strange reason on Wednesday. The Northampton-born cricketer alleged that Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, did not let him travel because his booked seat on the flight was broken. Curran shared the agonising experience on social media and the 24-year-old termed the incident as “shocking and embarrassing."

“Just turned up for a flight with Virgin Atlantic for them to tell me my seat is broken on the flight, therefore they’ve said I can’t travel on it. Absolutely crazy. Thanks, Virgin Atlantic. Shocking and embarrassing,” Curran wrote in a tweet.

The British airline did not waste much time issuing an apology.

Curran surely would have wanted to kick off the New Year on a more pleasing note. However, the last year certainly proved to be a memorable one for the English all-rounder. Curran became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was roped in by the Punjab Kings franchise for an amount of Rs 18.50 crore. Big teams like- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants, were initially involved in an intense bidding war to acquire the services of Curran at the IPL 2023 mini-auction. However, the Punjab-based franchise eventually succeeded in signing Curran.

Curran surpassed former South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris to achieve this sensational feat. Previously, Morris was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

“I did not sleep much last night, was a bit excited, and also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that," Curran told the official broadcaster of IPL after the mini-auction.

In the international circuit, Curran produced a stellar show in 2022 to guide England to their second T20 World Cup title. Curran was adjudged Player of the Final after picking up three wickets in the summit clash against Pakistan. He was also named the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Curran finished his T20 World Cup campaign last year with 13 wickets under his belt.

