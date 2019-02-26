Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sam Curran Replaces Moeen Ali for Windies T20 Series

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 26, 2019, 10:53 PM IST
Sam Curran Replaces Moeen Ali for Windies T20 Series

Sam Curran (AFP)

Loading...
England all-rounder Moeen Ali will not be part of the squad for the three-match T20I series against the West Indies as he has been advised rest ahead of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ali will be replaced by the bowling all-rounder Sam Curran.

The 31-year-old, who will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore after they retained him, joins Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler (both Rajasthan Royals) as absentees from the England side for the T20Is against the Windies.

Curran will also feature in the upcoming edition of the IPL where he was picked up by the Kings XI Punjab franchise this season.

England and West Indies are currently locked at 1-1 in the five-match ODI series after the third game was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The T20 series will begin on March 5, with final T20 scheduled for March 10, less than two weeks before the IPL commences on March 23.

Moeen Alisam curranWest indies vs England
First Published: February 26, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...