Sam Curran Replaces Moeen Ali for Windies T20 Series

Ali will be replaced by the bowling all-rounder Sam Curran.
The 31-year-old, who will turn out for the Royal Challengers Bangalore after they retained him, joins Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler (both Rajasthan Royals) as absentees from the England side for the T20Is against the Windies.
Curran will also feature in the upcoming edition of the IPL where he was picked up by the Kings XI Punjab franchise this season.
England and West Indies are currently locked at 1-1 in the five-match ODI series after the third game was washed out without a ball being bowled.
The T20 series will begin on March 5, with final T20 scheduled for March 10, less than two weeks before the IPL commences on March 23.
First Published: February 26, 2019, 10:50 PM IST