Sam Curran Self Isolates and Undergoes COVID-19 Test After Falling Sick

England all-rounder Sam Curran has self isolated and undergone a COVID-19 test after falling ill during the intra-squad warm-up match at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Cricketnext Staff |July 3, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Sam Curran Self Isolates and Undergoes COVID-19 Test After Falling Sick

England all-rounder Sam Curran has self isolated and undergone a COVID-19 test after falling ill during the intra-squad warm-up match at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad match but complained of sickness and diarrhoea, which rules him out of the rest of the match.

"England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Bio-secure Environment Feels Like a Sci-fi Movie: Mark Wood

"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for COVID-19 earlier today," the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.

The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning on July 8.

Both England and West Indies have been in a bio-secure bubble as international cricket gets set to return with the three-Test series. Earlier, Jofra Archer was asked to undergo a COVID-19 test before being allowed to join the team bubble as one of his family members had fallen ill.

England's players inside the bubble are being tested twice a week during the camp. The entire arrangement, according to one of the players in the camp Mark Wood, is like a sci-fi movie.

"The bio-secure environment in Southampton, where we are preparing for the Test series against West Indies, feels a bit like a sci-fi movie," he said recently.

England's regular Test captain Joe Root will not feature in the first Test as he is awaiting the birth of his child. Ben Stokes will lead England in Root's absence.

