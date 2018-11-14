In Numbers | Sam Curran Continues Impressive Start to Test Career

Loading...
Curran played 119 balls off which he scored 64 runs with six towering maximums and one boundary. His half-century helped England reach a respectable score of 285 in the first innings at Kandy. The young all-rounder, who had played only six Tests before this, made his debut earlier in the year against Pakistan.
During the course of his brisk half-century, Curran left his mark on English cricket’s record books as he made his way to the top of a few lists.
The left-handed batsman is no mug with the bat and he proved that once again, with his fantastic 60 run partnership with number 10 batsman James Anderson. Since the time he made his debut, Curran has been involved in two-thirds of the fifty plus stands between batsmen at the lower end of the order.
Curran and Anderson’s partnership turned out to be extremely crucial for their side, and it is also the third best stand for the 10th wicket for England when on tour to Asia. They were only eight runs away from reaching the top of that list.
The all-rounder’s innings also ensured he made a few individual records his own, as he now has the highest score for batsmen between #8 and #11 in Tests for England in Sri Lanka.
Along with that, Curran, who has scored three half-centuries so far in his short career, has the second best batting average as of now for a #8 batsman in the English team. He is second only to Craig White.
Curran has also powered his way to second spot on the list for the most number of maximums in an innings by an English batsmen in Tests in Sri Lanka. Curran is second to the former England captain Kevin Pietersen who had also smashed six maximums but eventually also scored more than 151 in April 2012.
England also managed to pick an early wicket, with Jack Leach dismissing Kaushal Silva as they took charge of the first Test against Sri Lanka.
First Published: November 14, 2018, 6:59 PM IST