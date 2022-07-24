Sam Northeast Gets to Third Highest Score in History of County Cricket With A Maximum Over Bowler's Head | WATCH

English cricketer Sam Northeast etched his name in the record books after the batter slammed a quadruple century in a country match. Playing for Glamorgan against Leicestershire, he reached 410 not out– he ninth-highest first-class score of all time.

Northeast’s innings, in a mammoth team total of 795-5 declared, is just the 11th individual score of 400-plus in the history of first-class cricket and is the highest of the 21st century.

The 32-year-old went to his 400 with a six back over the bowler’s head, following up with another six from the next delivery.

Here’s the moment when he hit that maximum. Watch.

! Sam Northeast becomes the first Glamorgan player ever to reach 4⃣0⃣0⃣ . It also brings up the 450 partnership! : https://t.co/F3GGp6mm3i#LEIvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/DFrFk15QUW — Glamorgan Cricket (@GlamCricket) July 23, 2022

Northeast now has the third-highest score in the history of the County Championship, which dates back to 1890.

“It’s truly special to be part of the list of names (for highest first-class scores), you never thought it would have happened this week, it’s crazy and I’m truly grateful for everything which has happened today,” Northeast told BBC Wales.

Glamorgan led by 211 runs at lunch on the final day of the four-day match in division two of the County Championship, with the declaration depriving Northeast of the chance to chase down more records.

The total of 795-5 is the highest in the Welsh county’s history, beating the previous record of 718-3 in 2000 and Northeast now has the highest individual score in the county’s history, beating Steve James’s 309 not out in the same match 22 years ago.

Northeast’s partnership of 461 runs for the sixth wicket with Chris Cooke, who was 191 not out when the declaration came, is the highest for any wicket in the county’s history.

Glamorgan went on to take the match, dismissing their opponents for 183 to win by an innings and 28 runs.

