Sam Northeast Scripts History With Unbeaten 410-run Knock in English County Championship

Sam Northeast registered the highest score of 21st century in first-class cricket with an astonishing 410-run* knock in the English County Championship match between Glamorgan and Leicestershire. Brian Lara scored 400* against England in 2004 and after that Northeast is the only batter to breach the 400-run mark in first-class cricket.

It is just the 11th individual score of 400-plus in the history of first-class cricket. The right-handed batter had a chance to break Lara’s record of the highest individual score – 501 but Glamorgan declared their innings at 795/5 on Day 4 against Leicestershire. It is now placed at the ninth-highest first-class score of all time.

The total of 795-5 is the highest in the Welsh county’s history, beating the previous record of 718-3 in 2000 and Northeast now has the highest individual score in the county’s history, beating Steve James’s 309 not out in the same match 22 years ago.

While it is the third-highest score in the history of the County Championship which dates back to 1890.

The 32-year-old breached the 400-run mark in an emphatic fashion with a six back over the bowler’s head, following up with another six from the next delivery. His 450-ball knock was laced with 45 fours and three sixes.

SAM NORTHEAST GOES TO 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ No words. #LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/VgxEbd5ir5 — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 23, 2022

Lara also scored 400 not out for West Indies against England 10 years later — the only other score of 400 in this century. The only other score in England between Northeast’s 410 and Lara’s 501 is Archie MacLaren’s 424 not out for Lancashire against Somerset at Taunton in 1895.



Northeast’s partnership of 461 runs for the sixth wicket with Chris Cooke, who was 191 not out when the declaration came, is the highest for any wicket in the county’s history.

Glamorgan led by 211 runs at lunch on the final day of the four-day match in division two of the County Championship, with the declaration depriving Northeast of the chance to chase down more records.

