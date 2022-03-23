Sam Rainbird Breaks 164-year-old Record of Most Economical Spell in Australian Domestic Cricket

Tasmanian pacer Sam Rainbird created a new record for the most economical eight-wicket haul in the history of the Australian domestic cricket tournament, Sheffield Shield. Playing against Queensland in Hobart, Rainbird picked 8 wickets while just giving 21 runs on day one of the match. The left-arm pacer ran through the Queensland batting order starting with the wicket of opener Bryce Street in the 15th over of the innings and dismissals of Matt Renshaw and Jack Clayton in his very next over.

Rainbird took just 14.5 overs to complete his 8-wicket haul and limited Queensland innings at just 104 runs. Pacer Gabe bell claimed the remaining two wickets of the innings. Rainbird now has the best bowling figures for Tasmania in Sheffield Shield as he bettered the figure of Peter Clough’s 8-95 against Western Australia in 1984. The left-arm pacer also broke a 164-year-old record to claim the best ever figures for Tasmania in all first-class cricket surpassing William Brown’s 8-31 against Victoria in March 1858, reported Cricket.com.au.

Rainbird’s previous best first-class figures were 6-68 against NSW at Blacktown back in October 2013. After making his debut in the 2012 season, the pacer has picked a total of 162 first-class wickets in his over a decade long career. He is currently the second-highest wicket-taker for Tasmania after Peter Siddle who has 19 wickets to his credits.

Meanwhile, replying to the Queensland score in the first innings, Tasmania scored 157 for the loss of 4 wickets at the end of Day 1. Wicketkeeper batter Jake Doran emerged as the leading scorer for the home team with his unbeaten score of 48 runs. He is joined by skipper Beau Webster at the other end of the crease.

If Tasmania manages to score at least 360 runs in the first 100 over of their first innings, they can climb up over New South Wales on the Sheffield Shield table even if both sides win. Thereafter, Tasmania could qualify for the finals of the tournament provided Victoria manages to beat WA.

