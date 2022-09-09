SAM vs CI Dream11 Team Prediction: Samoa vs Cook Islands, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers Match 2, September 9, Independence Park, Port Vila, 8:00 am IST

SAM vs CI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s SAM vs CI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers match 2 between Samoa vs Cook Islands: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2022 will get underway on Friday, September 9, and will be played amongst four nations- Fiji, Samoa, Cook Islands, and Vanuatu. This is a qualification event for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. In the second match of the qualifiers, Samoa will clash against the Cook Islands at the Independence Park in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

The winner of the sub-regional qualifiers will advance to the EAP Regional Final in 2023, where they will be joined by the Philippines and Papua New Guinea. The team that emerges as champions of the Regional Final will then make their way to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean islands.

Talking about this particular match, Cook Islands look like a more well-rounded side with Hori Miller named as the captain. Liam Denny is a key player in the side and will share the opening responsibilities with the side’s vice-captain, Ma’ara Ave.

For the Samoans, the top three of James Baker, Sean Cotter, and Douglas Finau have carried much of the batting on their shoulders, while the bowling will be spearheaded by their veteran pacer Fereti Sululoto.

Ahead of the match between Samoa vs Cook Islands; here is everything you need to know:

SAM vs CI Telecast

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers match between Samoa and Cook Islands will not be telecast in India.

SAM vs CI Live Streaming

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifiers match between Samoa and Cook Islands will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAM vs CI Match Details

The SAM vs CI match will be played at the Independence Park in Port Vila, Vanuatu on Friday, September 9, at 8:00 am IST.

SAM vs CI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sean Cotter

Vice-Captain: Thomas Parima

Suggested Playing XI for SAM vs CI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ma’ara Ave, Fereti Sululoto

Batsmen: Hori Miller, Sean Cotter, Cory Dickson

All-rounders: Thomas Parima, Andrew Michael, Bismarck Leuu

Bowlers: James Baker, Tomasi Vanuarua, Samson Sola

Samoa vs Cook Islands Possible Starting XI:

Samoa Predicted Starting Line-up: Fereti Sululoto (wk), James Baker, Sean Cotter, Douglas Finau, Caleb Jasmat, Bismarck Leuu, Andrew Michael, Dom Michael, Darren Roache, Samson Sola, Saumani Tiai

Cook Islands Predicted Starting Line-up: Hori Miller (c), Ma’ara Ave (wk), Liam Denny, Cory Dickson, Aue Parima, Thomas Parima, Tomakanute Ritawa, Hayden Dickson, Davis Teinaki, Benjamin Vakatini, Tomasi Vanuarua

