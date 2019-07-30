Samaraweera to Assist New Zealand Batsmen in Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera will be helping New Zealand batters in their upcoming Test series in the island nation.
The 42-year-old, who will join the Black Caps coaching staff, has been brought in to assist Kiwis as they prepare for their first assignment of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship.
New Zealand coach Gary Stead believes Samaraweera would bring great experience and skills to the group.
"His knowledge of Sri Lankan conditions will be invaluable and he'll offer great assistance to Peter Fulton on his first tour," said Stead.
"Having an extra support coach worked really well for us at the World Cup where we had Luke Ronchi on board, and we're sure Thilan will also offer a lot to the group," he added.
Since retiring from international cricket in 2013, Samaraweera has coached extensively around the world, including stints as the batting coach of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with his role as fielding coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL.
The first Test of the series will be played in Galle, starting on August 14 and the second will take place at Colombo PSS, commencing on August 22.
