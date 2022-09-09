Same But Different! Afghanistan Fans Celebrate 'Friendship' with India after 'Fight' against Pakistan | Watch

Afghanistan played two back-to-back games in the Asia Cup, against Pakistan and India. Even though the result was the same for the Mohammad Nabi-led side but the scenes in the stands were as different as chalk and cheese.

The margins of defeats were not the same as Afghanistan narrowly lost to Pakistan by 1 wicket and were outplayed by India in their last Super 4 clash by 101 runs.

As the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan saw a mid-pitch fight and animosity in the stands, Afghanistan’s clash against India was not only peaceful but the fans enjoyed the match arm-in-arm as equals and friends.

Videos and pictures were viral after the Afghanistan-Pakistan clash as fans were seen vandalizing the Sharjah stadium and fighting between supporters. In the penultimate over of the game, Asif Ali lost his cool and angrily waved his bat at Afghanistan bowler Fareed Ahmad and the pair got into a physical altercation after the former was dismissed. Players had to intervene along with the umpire to defuse the tension.

Apart from creating chaos in the stadium, some fans also got involved in scattered fist-fights outside the match venue.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar even called out former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) CEO Shafiq Stanikzai as other Pakistan cricket experts lambasted Afghans in the aftermath.

It was the complete opposite in the stands the next day as Indian and Afghan fans celebrated their friendship.

Spirit of brotherhood. Afghan and Indian fans during #AFGvsIND cricket match. 🇦🇫🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UweUaAwUwi — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) September 9, 2022

It is worth noting that Afghanistan stars like Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman are loved celebrties in India and are also integral parts of their Indian Premier League sides.

India and Afghanistan are done with their Asia Cup commitments as Pakistan take on Sri Lanka on Friday in a preview of Sunday’s final.

