Salman Butt Names Indian Bowler Must For England Test Series

The Indian team composition for the World Test Championship final came under a lot of scrutiny after their loss against New Zealand. India went in with three pacers and two spinners for the final in Southampton and when the conditions were ripe for swing and seam bowling, the team could have fared better with another seamer.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has also said that India should play Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the series against England and he equated the seamer with the skillsets of James Anderson when the conditions become conducive to seam and swing bowling.

“I feel Bhuvneshwar Kumar should have been in India. After all, he is the best swing bowler India has. They didn’t even bring him along. The amount of swing and seam that was on offer on this pitch, he should have been there. The fast bowlers who played the final are all ‘hit the deck’ bowlers,” Butt said on Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan.

As a matter of fact, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not part of India’s Test squad for the series against England. He is the vice-captain of the Indian side that is in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series.

As far as the numbers are concerned, Bhuvneshwar has picked 19 wickets and two fifers in England with an average of 26.63. Butt went on to compare him with James Anderson and said that he presents the seam and exploits conditions perfectly.

“In terms of bowlers who release the bowlers and swing it, Bhuvneshwar… he comes in the same category as James Anderson. He is that kind of a bowler,” Butt added.

The former Pakistan cricketer said that India could have been better off with Bhuvneshwar around but the Indian management would know better. Butt added that even now he should be a must for the Test series against England.

