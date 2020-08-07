'Same Vision, Same Goal' - Mithali Raj Unfazed by Women's World Cup Postponement

The decision to postpone the 50-over ICC Women's World Cup from 2021 to 2022 is likely to hit senior cricketers like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.
Mithali, the India captain, and Jhulan, the ace pacer, will be 39 by 2022. Both had retired from the T20 format to focus on the 50-over World Cup, which has now been pushed due to COVID-19.
However, it seems like Mithali is taking positives from the situation. She took to twitter to say the delay gives more time to prepare for the tournament.
There’s always a positive to take out of any situation , in this case too , I say more time for planning and preparations . Same vision , same goal #WorldCup2022 https://t.co/Cuq9kbQuA4— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 7, 2020
Gutted to know that the World Cup has been rescheduled. But, I guess, sometimes we have to step back and look at the bigger picture. Hope things get back to normal real soon. #hopeandstrength https://t.co/6PsBiZ92gZ — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) August 7, 2020
Things change but it is time to think now about the future. Mission 2022 begins today. https://t.co/zoelSWpy9E— Poonam Yadav (@poonam_yadav24) August 7, 2020
Earlier in the day, ICC decided to postone the World Cup to give all teams and players the 'best opportunity' to be ready for the tournament.
"We have taken the decision to move the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world’s biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.
"There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams. Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained."
