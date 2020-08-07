Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

'Same Vision, Same Goal' - Mithali Raj Unfazed by Women's World Cup Postponement

Mithali Raj, the India captain, and Jhulan Goswami, the ace pacer, will be 39 by 2022.

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
'Same Vision, Same Goal' - Mithali Raj Unfazed by Women's World Cup Postponement

The decision to postpone the 50-over ICC Women's World Cup from 2021 to 2022 is likely to hit senior cricketers like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Mithali, the India captain, and Jhulan, the ace pacer, will be 39 by 2022. Both had retired from the T20 format to focus on the 50-over World Cup, which has now been pushed due to COVID-19.

However, it seems like Mithali is taking positives from the situation. She took to twitter to say the delay gives more time to prepare for the tournament.

Pacer Shikha Pandey, 31, echoed Mithali's opinion.

Earlier in the day, ICC decided to postone the World Cup to give all teams and players the 'best opportunity' to be ready for the tournament.

ALSO READ: India Remain Hosts of 2021 T20 World Cup, ODI Women's World Cup Postponed

"We have taken the decision to move the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to give players from every competing nation, the best opportunity to be ready for the world’s biggest stage and there is still a global qualifier to complete to decide the final three teams," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

"There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams. Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained."

