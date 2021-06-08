Sanath Jayasuriya and the Controversy Over a Leaked Sex Tape

Sanath Jayasuriya is one of the most decorated players of all time. The talented Sri Lankan all-rounder, famous for his explosive batting, has always attracted controversies. One of the biggest controversies which brought a bad name to Jayasuriya was the leaked sex tape in 2017. Jayasuriya was accused of leaking a sex tape of his then-girlfriend. It was widely shared and circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

At that time, several reports claimed that the cricketer released the tape to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend. An article published in Colombo Telegraph revealed that the victim had opened up about the whole incident to some of her close friends. She had told them that she was engaged to Jayasuriya, and the ceremony took place in a small temple.“We got engaged in a temple because at that time he was not divorced from his legally wedded wife,” she was quoted as saying.

The charges were serious because Jayasuriya wasn’t just a cricketer he was also a minister in the Mahinda Rajapaksha government.

This was not the only controversy the batsman courted. In June 2014, Sri Lanka’s Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) had accused Jayasuriya of leading a mob that assaulted a group of students of Ruhuna University. However, the former Lanka skipper refuted all the allegations.

Jayasuriya is one of the most celebrated cricketers from the island nation. Jayasuriya was known to tear into the opposition bowlers early in the innings. He held the records for the fastest fifty and the fastest hundred in the 90s.

He was part of the team when Sri Lanka lifted the 1996 World Cup title. Jayasuriya was the man of the series for the tournament. In his remarkable cricketing career of over two decades, he has played 586 internationals, including 110 Tests, 445 ODIs, and 31 T20Is. The all-rounder has also scalped 440 wickets across the three formats.

