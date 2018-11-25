Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sandakan Bowls 40 Per Cent No Balls on Day Three, Umpire Ravi Fails to Spot Them

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 25, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
Sandakan Bowls 40 Per Cent No Balls on Day Three, Umpire Ravi Fails to Spot Them

A screen grab shows Sandakan overstepping. (cricket.com.au)

Sri Lanka spinner Lakshan Sandakan gave Ben Stokes two reprieves on day three of the third Test against England on Sunday as he ended up removing the explosive all-rounder on no balls on both occasions.

Sandakan removed Stokes, first when he was batting on 22 and then again on 32, on deliveries he had overstepped on.

However, that wasn’t the extent of his issues with overstepping. Analysis done by English broadcasters Sky Sports showed that a stunning 40 per cent of Sandakan’s deliveries before lunch on the day were no balls.

Amazingly, none of those no-balls were spotted by on-field umpire Sundaram Ravi at the time.

Former England batsman David Lloyd said he believes that Sandakan’s unorthodox bowling action doesn’t make it easy for the umpire to get a good look at his front foot at the point of delivery.

Sandakan's errors didn't do too much damage to his side as Stokes was eventually caught by Malinda Pushpakumara at mid-on off Dilruwan Perera’s bowling for 42.

The lest-arm spinner almost managed to cost himself a third wicket in the final session as he narrowly escaped another no-ball call when he dismissed Jos Buttler for 64.

Replays showed Sandakan was close to overstepping once again but third umpire Marais Erasmus eventually gave the benefit of the doubt to the home side.
First Published: November 25, 2018, 4:27 PM IST

