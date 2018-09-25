Sandeep Lamichhane, Ali Khan Latest Additions to the T-10 League

Loading...
While leg-spinner Lamicchane was picked up by Kerala Kings, speedster Khan, who was hugely impressive in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League was snapped up by Bengal Tigers.
The eight-team event will be held from November 23 to December 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will have a cream of the best players across the world taking part. The tournament has been divided into two groups A and B. Group A has Kerala Kings, Karachians, Pakhtoons and Rajputs while Group B comprises of Punjabi Legends, Bengal Tigers, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warrior.
Defending champions Kerala Kings will be captained by the England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan, who will have players such as Chris Gayle, Sohail Tanvir, Kieron Pollard and Junaid Khan at his disposal.
Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will lead the Arabians, while Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik will be the captain of Pakhtoons and Punjab Legends respectively. Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, Darren Sammy and Brendon McCullum have been named captains of Karachians, Bengal Tigers, Warriors and Rajputs for the second edition of the T-10 league.
The league has been in the news recently after its President Salman Iqbal, stepped down just two months prior to the start of the tournament citing "lack of transparency" and lack of "proper systems and monitoring". The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief also raised concerns about sending the Pakistan players for the tournament keeping the mind their workloads.
SQUADS:
Kerala Kings: Eoin Morgan (Icon Player, Captain, England), Sohail Tanvir (Pakistan), Kieron Pollard (WI), Paul Stirling (Ire), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Chris Gayle (WI), Junaid Khan (Pak), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nep), Tom Curran (Eng), Fabian Allen (WI), Niroshan Dickwella (SL), Imran Nazir (Pak), Benny Howell (Eng).
Maratha Arabians: Rashid Khan (Icon Player, Afg), Kamran Akmal (Pak), Alex Hales (Eng), Dwayne Bravo (WI), James Faulkner (Aus), Lasith Malinga (SL), Liam Livingstone (Eng), James Vince (Eng), Brendan Taylor (Zim), Adam Lyth (Eng), Roelof van der Merwe (Ned), Najibullah Zadran (Afg), Richard Gleeson (Eng).
Pakhtoons: Shahid Afridi (Icon Player, Pak), Mohammad Irfan (Pak), Liam Dawson (Eng), Colin Ingram (SA), David Willey (Eng), Colin Munro (NZ), Andre Fletcher (WI), Sohail Khan (Pak), Sharafuddin Ashraf (Afg), Chadwick Walton (WI), Shapoor Zadran (Afg), Gulbadin Naib (Afg), Cameron Delport (SA).
Punjabi Legends: Shoaib Malik (Icon Player, Pak), Chris Jordan (Eng), Luke Ronchi (NZ), Liam Plunkett (Eng), Evin Lewis (WI), Mohammad Sami (Pak), Zahir Khan (Afg), Umar Akmal (Pak), Mitchell McClenaghan (NZ), Tom Moores (Eng), Anwar Ali (Pak), Jade Dernbach (Eng), Hasan Khan (Pak).
Karachians: Shane Watson (Icon Player), Anton Devcich (NZ), Ben Laughlin (Aus), Jofra Archer (Eng), Colin de Grandhomme (NZ), Ben Cutting (Aus), Mohammad Nawaz (Pak), Dawid Malan (Eng), Fawad Ahmed (Aus), Isuru Udana (SL), Joe Clarke (Eng), Samiullah Shenwari (Afg), Mohammad Irfan (Pak).
Bengal Tigers: Sunil Narine (Icon Player, WI), Jason Roy (Eng), Asif Ali (Pak), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afg), Sam Billings (Eng), Morne Morkel (SA), Aamer Yamin (Pak), Mohammad Nabi (Afg), Kusal Perera (SL), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Kevon Cooper (WI), Rayad Emrit (WI), Ali Khan (US).
Northern Warriors: Darren Sammy (Icon Player, WI), Wahab Riaz (Pak), Nicolas Pooran (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Dwayne Smith (WI), Ravi Bopara (Eng), Rovman Powell (WI), Harry Gurney (Eng), Chris Green (Aus), Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons (WI), Khary Pierre (WI), Kennar Lewis (WI).
Rajputs: New Zealand Brendon McCullum (Icon Player), Chris Lynn (Aus), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Mohammad Shahzad (Afg), Mohammad Hafeez (Pak), Tymal Mills (Eng), Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Rahat Ali (Pak), Samit Patel (Eng), Qais Ahmad (Afg), Ben Dunk (Aus), Shan Masood (Pak), Peter Trego (Eng).
First Published: September 25, 2018, 10:24 PM IST