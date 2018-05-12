Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Sandeep Lamichhane Becomes First Nepalese to Play in the IPL

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 12, 2018, 10:13 PM IST
Sandeep Lamichhane bowls for Delhi Daredevils. (BCCI)

Sandeep Lamichhane scripted history as he became the first Nepalese player to play in the IPL as he made his debut for Delhi Daredevils against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Lamichhane was bagged by the Delhi Daredevils for Rs 20 Lakh. The 17-year-old has played 9 matches and is a leg-break googly bowler.

Lamichhane is highly rated by former Australian skipper Michael Clarke and even trained under him in Australia.

Clarke "had recognised Sandeep's outstanding potential" during his short stint as a player and mentor in Hong Kong earlier this year.

"Sandeep is a fantastic young man who enjoys his cricket and is extremely passionate about the game," Clarke was quoted as saying in a press release. "It is a really exciting opportunity to have such a talented Nepalese cricketer travel this distance to come and test his skills and improve his game at my academy. I am looking forward to working with him and all the boys and girls that will attend the 5-day live in camp starting September 26th.

Lamichhane was the second-highest wicket-taker at the Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016, with 14 wickets and a best of 5 for 27 against Ireland. His performance also earned him praise from former Aussie great Shane Warne.

Delhi Daredevils welcomed their new signing on Twitter, saying "The first Nepali player in the history of the Vivo IPL! It gives us great pleasure to welcome the 17-year-old leg-spinner @IamSandeep25 into the #DDSquad!"




Hemant Dua, the CEO of the Delhi Daredevils also welcomed Lamichane to the franchise.



First Published: May 12, 2018, 8:41 PM IST

