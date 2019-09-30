Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

30 Sep, 201915:30 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS VAN

upcoming
MAL MAL
VAN VAN

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201916:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS ZIM

upcoming
NEP NEP
ZIM ZIM

Kuala Lumpur KAO

01 Oct, 201917:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Sandeep Patil Latest to be Affected by Conflict of Interest Clause

Sandeep Patil has become the latest former cricketer to be affected by the conflict-of-interest clause, denying him a chance to contest for the post of Mumbai Cricket Association President.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Sandeep Patil Latest to be Affected by Conflict of Interest Clause

Sandeep Patil has become the latest former cricketer to be affected by the conflict-of-interest clause, denying him a chance to contest for the post of Mumbai Cricket Association President.

According to a report in Times of India, Patil cannot be considered for the role as he is contracted with Star Sports to commentate in Marathi. MCA's election commissioner DN Chaudhary and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told Patil that he can contest only if he exits his contract with Star. However, Patil was not ready to take that step.

"It’s unfortunate. I was very keen to serve Mumbai cricket, but I had made it clear that I can’t leave my contract with Star Sports, as it’s my bread and butter,” Patil told TOI. “I respect the rules, but this clause is preventing former cricketers from serving the game. I feel sad about it."

The development comes amid much criticism from all quarters on the conflict of interest clause. On Sunday, former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has stepped down from her position as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and director of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after being served a Conflict of Interest notice.

Recently, Rahul Dravid too had to depose before the BCCI Ethics Officer after receiving a notice to explain the conflict of interest charge against him.

bcciMCASandeep Patil

Related stories

Rangaswamy Resigns From CAC and ICA After Being Served Conflict of Interest Notice
Cricketnext Staff | September 29, 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Rangaswamy Resigns From CAC and ICA After Being Served Conflict of Interest Notice

A Muddied Pitch – Indian Cricket's Conflict of Interest Problem
Nandan Kamath | August 30, 2019, 4:17 PM IST

A Muddied Pitch – Indian Cricket's Conflict of Interest Problem

Rahul Dravid Deposes Before Ethics Officer, CoA Defend Him With 'Raghuram Rajan Example'
Cricketnext Staff | September 26, 2019, 7:29 PM IST

Rahul Dravid Deposes Before Ethics Officer, CoA Defend Him With 'Raghuram Rajan Example'

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Mon, 30 Sep, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

VAN v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Tue, 01 Oct, 2019

ZIM v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 02 Oct, 2019

SA v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more