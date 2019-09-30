Sandeep Patil Latest to be Affected by Conflict of Interest Clause

Sandeep Patil has become the latest former cricketer to be affected by the conflict-of-interest clause, denying him a chance to contest for the post of Mumbai Cricket Association President.
According to a report in Times of India, Patil cannot be considered for the role as he is contracted with Star Sports to commentate in Marathi. MCA's election commissioner DN Chaudhary and BCCI CEO Rahul Johri told Patil that he can contest only if he exits his contract with Star. However, Patil was not ready to take that step.
"It’s unfortunate. I was very keen to serve Mumbai cricket, but I had made it clear that I can’t leave my contract with Star Sports, as it’s my bread and butter,” Patil told TOI. “I respect the rules, but this clause is preventing former cricketers from serving the game. I feel sad about it."
The development comes amid much criticism from all quarters on the conflict of interest clause. On Sunday, former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy has stepped down from her position as a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and director of the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) after being served a Conflict of Interest notice.
Recently, Rahul Dravid too had to depose before the BCCI Ethics Officer after receiving a notice to explain the conflict of interest charge against him.
