Sandeep Warrier, Nitish Rana’s Bond is Brotherhood Goals
The two cricketers who are much like brothers to each other have been sharing a great bond on and off field.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 25, 2021, 8:12 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Sandeep Warrier has reposted an adorable reel from the team’s official page that features his teammate and friend Nitish Rana. In the video, the two of them can be seen having a fun time during a photo shoot. The adorable camaraderie that the two of them share is evident in the short clip. They are seen striking a bunch of fun poses. In fact, there is a pose where Nitish piles on Sandeep’s back and the duo look adorable in that picture.
The two cricketers who are much like brothers to each other have been sharing a great bond on and off field. In the caption of the video, Sandeephas referred to Nitishas ‘Jaana’ in a loving manner. Reacting to the video, Nitish has also dropped a couple of purple hearts in the comments section.
View this post on Instagram
The Instagram reel was originally shared by KKR to mark Brother’s day, celebrated onMay 24. As the name suggests, the day is marked to celebrate brotherhood and brotherly love. The post had received a lot of love from their fans. Many people commented on how much they adore the bond between the duo.A person wrote, “Bromance before romance,”another wrote, “Happy Brothers’ day to knight riders family.”
Meanwhile, the current season of Indian Premier League has been suspended due to the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases in India. KKR till now in this season has not been able to perform and is placed at the second last spot. The team have only managed to win two out of seven matches.
The first match that the team won was against Sunrisers Hyderabad held on April 11. KKR registered the victory by 10 runs and Nitish became the Player of the Match. Rana had managed to score 80 runs from 56 balls in that outing. Second match that KKR won was against Punjab Kings. The team managed the win by five wickets on April 26.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
