Fast bowler Sandeep Warrier has decided to shift from Kerala to Tamil Nadu for the upcoming domestic season.
The Kerala pacer has requested the Kerala Cricket Association to approve a move to the neighbouring state. The KCA officials have also granted him permission for the change.
Sandeep is no stranger to Tamil Nadu. He hails from Thrissur but is employed with the India Cements in Chennai and has also trained at the MRF pace foundation in the city.
"I loved playing for Kerala. But there comes a time when you have to make tough choices in life. And I feel that time has now come for me. Since I started training at the MRF pace foundation almost eight years ago, my cricketing set-up has revolved around Chennai apart from the times I played for Kerala in the domestic circuit. Last year I got a job in Chennai and got married to a girl from Chennai too. So I think my future is going to be based out of this city. So my move to Tamil Nadu is purely due to personal reasons," Warrier told Times of India.
Warrier has played 57 first-class matches for 186 wickets and is also a part of the India A teams. He is also a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the Indian Premier League, led by Tamil Nadu stalwart Dinesh Karthik.
The move is a big blow for Kerala, for whom Warrier was the frontline pacer. He picked 44 wickets for them in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19, when they reached the semi-final.
Tamil Nadu meanwhile will feel bolstered in a department where they have been weak ever since the retirement of L Balaji.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Sandeep Warrier Shifts Base from Kerala to Tamil Nadu for Upcoming Season
Fast bowler Sandeep Warrier has decided to shift from Kerala to Tamil Nadu for the upcoming domestic season.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings