Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Sandeep Warrier Shifts Base from Kerala to Tamil Nadu for Upcoming Season

Fast bowler Sandeep Warrier has decided to shift from Kerala to Tamil Nadu for the upcoming domestic season.

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
Sandeep Warrier Shifts Base from Kerala to Tamil Nadu for Upcoming Season

Fast bowler Sandeep Warrier has decided to shift from Kerala to Tamil Nadu for the upcoming domestic season.

The Kerala pacer has requested the Kerala Cricket Association to approve a move to the neighbouring state. The KCA officials have also granted him permission for the change.

Sandeep is no stranger to Tamil Nadu. He hails from Thrissur but is employed with the India Cements in Chennai and has also trained at the MRF pace foundation in the city.

"I loved playing for Kerala. But there comes a time when you have to make tough choices in life. And I feel that time has now come for me. Since I started training at the MRF pace foundation almost eight years ago, my cricketing set-up has revolved around Chennai apart from the times I played for Kerala in the domestic circuit. Last year I got a job in Chennai and got married to a girl from Chennai too. So I think my future is going to be based out of this city. So my move to Tamil Nadu is purely due to personal reasons," Warrier told Times of India.

Warrier has played 57 first-class matches for 186 wickets and is also a part of the India A teams. He is also a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the Indian Premier League, led by Tamil Nadu stalwart Dinesh Karthik.

The move is a big blow for Kerala, for whom Warrier was the frontline pacer.  He picked 44 wickets for them in the Ranji Trophy 2018-19, when they reached the semi-final.

Tamil Nadu meanwhile will feel bolstered in a department where they have been weak ever since the retirement of L Balaji.

dinesh karthikdomestickeralaranji trophySandeep WarrierTamil Nadu

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more