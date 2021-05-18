- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
Sandpaper Gate: Michael Bevan Questions Why Only Three Players Were Sanctioned
The left-hander is left to wonder how only three players were penalised for the entire episode.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 18, 2021, 3:23 PM IST
After Cameron Bancroft spoke about the infamous Sandpaper Gate once again recently, every Australian cricketer, current or ex, seems to be perturbed by it. Now former batsman Michael Bevan has spoken about the whole issue. The left-hander is left to wonder how only three players were penalised for the entire episode.
He even wondered, why after three years, discussion about the incident is still going on.
“How can this still be going on 3 years later!! Surely every player must have been interviewed? Surely the bowlers must have known? How then can only 3 players be sanctioned??” he wrote.
How can this still be going on 3 years later!! Surely every player must have been interviewed? Surely the bowlers must have known? How then can only 3 players be sanctioned?? https://t.co/Rvn0Vsfhv0
— Michael Bevan (@mbevan12) May 17, 2021
On the other hand, Aussies bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon have released a joint statement, that they were clueless about any foreign object being taken to the field.
“We pride ourselves on our honesty. So it’s been disappointing to see that our integrity has been questioned by some journalists and past players in recent days in regard to the Cape Town Test of 2018.,” a joint statement released by the quartet read.
The statement further added, ”We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands.
The bowlers maintained that they were not in on it and requested to end the ‘rumour-mongering’ that had ‘gone on too long’.
“We respectfully request an end to the rumour-mongering and innuendo. It has gone on too long and it is time to move on,” the joint statement concluded.
Meanwhile, Cricket Australia is already in touch with Bancroft, if he has some latest information about the who incident. But as per latest report, Bancroft has refuted to having any new information.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
