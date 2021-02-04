'Sanga, You're The Man, You're a Legend': Chris Gayle Credits Kumar Sangakkara For Blistering Fifty in Abu Dhabi T10 League The former Windies captain took the Arabians' bowling apart, hitting 9 sixes and six fours in a blistering knock of 84 off just 22 balls.

The universe boss, Christopher Henry Gayle, was in his element on Wednesday night and it was raining sixes at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was match number 20 -- between Team Abu Dhabi and Maratha Arabians -- of the cash-rich T10 league in Abu Dhabi. Chasing a target of 98, the veteran cricketer took the Luke Wright-led side to the victory in just 5.3 overs.

The former Windies captain took the Arabians' bowling apart, hitting 9 sixes and six fours in a blistering knock of 84 off just 22 balls.

And with that match-winning fifty, Gayle registered another record to his name. Gayle's fifty is now the joint-fastest fifty scored in the unique ten-over a side tournament, which started in 2017. In a post-match conversation, Gayle credited Abu Dhabi mentor Kumar Sangakkara's pep talk for the brilliant innings.

"I wasn't getting runs, I wasn't getting a start before this game ... but luckily today got a bit of momentum going and it actually paid off for me," he said, adding, "we need a bit of pep talk sometimes and coming from him, appreciate it".

"We never stop learning. Sanga, you're the man, you're a legend," Gayle said, in all praises for the former Sri Lankan skipper, before adding "from one to another (legend)".

Earlier, 18-year-old Alishan Sharafu opened the innings with Mukhtar Ali for the Arabians, who were asked to bat by Luke Wright. The youngster played fine innings of 33 before he was caught behind in the seventh over. The Arabians were 52 for 1 after five overs and looked set to cross the 100-run mark. However, the Mosaddek Hossain-led side could add only 42 more in the last five overs.

And once the Gayle storm came, there was no stopping the veteran Caribbean. He hit the bowlers all around the park and finished the game with almost half of the overs to spare.