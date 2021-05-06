- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
'Sangakkara Drew Finger Across His Throat, England Guys Were Panicking' - Chris Morris Throws Light on Surreal Environment Ahead of IPL Suspension
Chris Morris says he's relieved to have reached South Africa safely and thanked Rajasthan Royals and South Africa cricket authorities for ensuring that.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 4:57 PM IST
Chris Morris has reached South Africa following the suspension of IPL 2021 after multiple players who part of various teams’ bio-bubbles were tested positive for the coronavirus. Allrounder Morris, who was representing Rajasthan Royals, expressed sigh of of relief while revealing how the players and support staff responded when they first heard of two Kolkata Knight Riders cricketers testing COVID-19 positive which led to postponement of a match scheduled for Monday evening in Ahmedabad.
“The moment we heard that, when players are testing positive, inside the bubble, then everyone starts asking questions,” Morris was quoted as saying by IOL.
“The alarm bells definitely started going off for all of us.” By Monday when they postponed that game (KKR vs RCB), we knew the tournament was under pressure to continue,” he added.
Morris, the most expensive player ever bought at an IPL auction, revealed it became chaotic and England cricketers were panicking.
“I was chatting to our team doctor, whose room was across the hallway from my mine in the hotel, and Kumar (Sangakarra) came around the corner, and drew his finger across his throat, and then we knew it was over. And then it was chaos!” he said.
“The England guys especially were panicking because they needed to isolate in hotels in England first, and apparently there weren’t any rooms,” he added.
The 34-year-old though praised Rajasthan Royals for how they managed everything despite the stunning turn of events.
“The Royals’ management were brilliant, they had their fingers on the pulse, made everyone feel as comfortable as possible,” Morris said. “I know poor Gerald (Coetzee) was panicking a bit, I mean he’s only 20 and all this is going on. I tried to keep him under my wing a bit and made sure he was ready when the 12.30 am pick up came at the hotel. It was eerie, it was just a handful of us in that whole hotel at the time.”
