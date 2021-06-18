Sanjana Ganesan Interviews Husband Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik Reacts

Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Hampshire Bowl, India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah opened up about some of the old pictures on his Instagram feed and shared stories behind each.

In a conversation with his wife and anchor Sanjana Ganesan, Bumrah recalled his childhood memories and days when he was playing in U-17. The first photo shown to the pacer was where Bumrah was seen holding the Border Gavaskar Trophy after India’s registered victory over Australia at The Gabba earlier this year.

Bumrah revealed that even though a ‘third string’ side was playing against Australia in the land of the kangaroos, there was a lot of belief in the Indian camp ahead of the 4th Test. He also opened up on a photo that showed him playing the guitar, on which Bumrah accepted that he does not play one. The cricketer disclosed that back in 2014 he was trying to learn to play the guitar but couldn’t. Next in line was a childhood picture with his sister, that took him down a memory lane. It was followed by a selfie which he took after getting a hat trick during U-17 days. Sanjana finally showed the Indian pacer their wedding picture, and Bumrah called it the best day of his life.

The video was shared by International Cricket Council on their Twitter handle.

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI— ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Several cricket fans commented on the post and veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik was also amongst them. Calling the video cute, Karthik jokingly wrote that it was good to see Bumrah blushing as it is not seen often. He also stated that Sanjana is clearly hiding all her reactions under the mask.

Hahhaha such a cute video , thoroughly enjoyed it .Good to see @Jaspritbumrah93 blushing eh 😉, as a batter you don't see that often 😊. @SanjanaGanesan clearly hiding all her reactions through the mask. But hey, that was very sweet ❤️ #cutecouple https://t.co/h4DJk2Bvqm— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 17, 2021

On June 18, 2021, Bumrah will wear the white flannels for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand at Southampton. In the three Test matches Bumrah has played in 2021, he has scalped 7 wickets at an average of 37.57.

