Sanjana Ganesan Interviews Jasprit Bumrah: India Star Reveals The Best Day of His Life

Taking some time out of his busy schedule, India cricketer Jasprit Bumrah sat with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, an anchor, as the two interacted for a fun interview about the former’s personal life ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final starting this Friday.

Bumrah enters the room seemingly unaware who the interviewer is and upon spotting his wife Sanjana, fires the question: “Where have I seen you before?"

The interview was related to Bumrah’s few Instagram posts with the star India bowler answering the story behind the selected ones.

Sharing the interview on Twitter, ICC wrote, “Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life. @SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final."

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and 'the best day' of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final

When shown the picture of his wedding, the 27-year-old termed it as the best day of his life. “It’s the best day of my life, it (wedding) happened recently. As you’re aware of the memories, it was the most happiest day of my life. The memory will always be there and yeah, looking forward to it," Bumrah said.

Bumrah was also shown a post in which he’s holding the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the Australia tour earlier this year when India recorded a memorable 2-1 series win after losing the first Test.

“This picture was taken after the 4th Test, I didn’t play in that match. All the youngsters stepped up, it was a memorable win, lot of happy days. We won the series in Australia, it was second straight series win, so yeah it was a memorable day," he recalled.

Bumrah also reminisced memories from his days when he played cricket professionally at the junior level.

