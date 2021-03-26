Sanjana Ganesan is Back at Work a Fortnight After Her Marriage to Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjana Ganesan is back at work days after her wedding to India pacer Jasprit Bumrah. She was seen hosting the mid-innings game during the second ODI.The pair tied the knot on March 15 in Goa after the India pacer decided to skip the fourth Test against England and also the subsequent limited-overs series against the Three Lions. They announced their marriage on Twitter to put an end to all the speculations with two photos.

Bumrah, who is also missing from India’s three-match ODI squad against England, is likely to return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Mumbai Indians. Bumrah is expected to join the MI camp towards the end of the month to prepare for the same.Mumbai will play on the opening day of the season on April 9 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.

Ganesan, on the other hand, is likely to return to her hosting duties with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), with whom she has been working during last year’s IPL in the United Arab Emirates as well.KKR will play their first game on April 11 against the Sun Risers Hyderabadin Chennai.

As news of Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan intensified, an old tweet of the anchor has added a little fuel to the fire. A tweet from two months ago has resurfaced where she had retweeted a tweet from a sports website which showed Bumrah’s mood during a Test match.Ganesan had taken to Twitter to have a little fun and retweeted the photo with a caption,”Jasprit Bumrah’s on-field moods & my daily mood swings look exactly alike,” back in January this year.

Sanjana, 28, has recently grown into prominence since becoming a TV presenter for India’s matches and has also worked with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the IPL season.She first rose to prominence in 2014 when she was crowned Miss India and then went on to take part in TV reality show MTV Splitsvilla.