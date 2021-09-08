Sanjana Ganesan is 'Proud' of Husband Jasprit Bumrah After His Oval Heroics

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been on fire in the ongoing in Test series England and there is simply no denying that the seamer is only getting better and deadlier with each passing game. The 27-year-old has so far claimed 18 wickets in the series which is the second-highest after Ollie Robinson of England, who has 21 wickets so far.

Bumrah was once again vital in India’s win at The Kennington Oval, taking figures of 2/67 and 2/27 in the fourth Test across two innings as the tourists took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

While fans are ecstatic with the result and the performances India has been putting on in England, Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan was also one among the proud fans who took to Instagram stories, posting a heartfelt message for her husband.

Sharing a picture of Bumrah celebrating a wicket, Sanjana wrote, “proud of you today and everyday," followed by a emoji of a lion.

Bumrah ticked a personal landmark in Test cricket as he became the fastest Indian pacer to claim 100 Test wickets - in 24 Tests.

Before the fourth Test, England allrounder Moeen Ali stated that Bumrah could be the ‘biggest threat’ for the hosts, which eventually became true as the pacer wreaked havoc with his spells at The Oval.

The Indian pacer was highly criticized for his performances in the World Test Championships final against New Zealand. However, since then, the pacer has been practicing for the high-profile Eng;and series and is now enjoying the fruit of his labour.

After India took a 1-0 lead thanks to an epic win at Lord’s, England bounced back to make it one-all at Headingley with a massive win. However, at The Oval, opener Rohit Sharma scored his maiden overseas century to help India recover from a middling effort with the bat in the first dig, putting on a show.

Team India went on to post 466 in the second innings, setting a 368-run target for England to chase. The Indian bowlers were relentless from there on, seeking wickets and gradually getting them. The hosts were comfortable till 141/3, that’s when England’s defence was breached in a matter of a few hours, India bowled out England for 210, winning the fourth Test by 157 runs.

