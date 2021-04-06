Sanjana Ganesan Just Revealed Why She Married Jasprit Bumrah

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been the center of attraction for cricket enthusiasts for over a month now. Bumrah has been hogging all the limelight lately owing to his secretive wedding with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. The two were successful in keeping their relationship under the wraps and came out in open only after their wedding on 14 and 15 March 2021 in a private ceremony in Goa.

Meanwhile, as the wedding is now over and the whole world knows about their relationship, the two have no qualms in indulging in PDA and openly expressing their love towards one another by making mushy comments on each other’s posts.

Recently, Sanajan posted a beautiful throwback picture on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen enjoying the time of her life on a beach. The sports anchor captioned the click as, “Memories worth a lifetime & then some.”

The post also attracted the attention of Jasprit Bumrah and he decided to give a glimpse of his witty side by commenting, “The person clicking the picture is really good.”

Meanwhile, it was the reply by his wife that won hearts and left the fan swooning over the adorable couple. In her reply to the comment made by the seamer, Sanjana wrote, “That’s why I married him.”

The rumors of Jasprit Bumrah tying the knot started doing rounds on social media after the cricketer made himself unavailable for selection for the fourth Test match against England followed by the five-match T20I series and three One Day Internationals against the same opponent. Though the news of the pacer getting married was confirmed, there was a lot of confusion regarding the supposed bride of the 27-year-old.

After assumptions and speculations, the fans were finally able to decode that Bumrah was entering marital bliss with Sanjana Ganesan. The same was later confirmed by both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan via a post on their respective social media handles.

