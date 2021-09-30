Sanjana Ganesan Predicts the Number of Wickets Husband Jasprit Bumrah Will Scalp against PKBS, The Latter Did not Disappoint

After an awful start in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 held in UAE, Mumbai Indians have finally got the winning momentum as they thrashed Punjab Kings by 6 wickets, with 6 balls remaining. MI had witnessed 3 consecutive losses in the second leg until they defeated Punjab Kings on September 28 and kept their qualification hopes alive.

Though all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard helped MI to get to achieve the target of 137runs with an unbeaten partnership of 45 runs, it was the bowlers who had set the tone for the game. The MI bowlers restricted the prolific batting line-up of PKBS to score only 135 runs on a batting-friendly Abu Dhabi surface. PKBS skipper KL Rahul felt that they were 35 runs short.

From the bowling side, it was Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah, who were wreaker-in-chief for the MI Paltan as they scalped a couple of wickets each. The two wickets which Bumrah picked not just contributed to the victory of his team, but also lived up to the expectations of his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

During a pre-match interaction with Mumbai Indians, when Sanjana was asked to predict how many wickets her husband will scalp in the match, she said, “I would want him to pick 5 wickets but I think he will pick 2 wickets in the match,” she said.

First, Pollard struck twice in the same over and had sent Chris Gayle and KL Rahul back to the pavilion, and next, it was Bumrah who pegged them with the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. Later, he removed Deepak Hooda in the death overs. In the match against PKBS, Bumrah finished with figures of 2/24.

With just a couple of games left, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians would be aiming to find a spot in the playoffs. With 5 wins in their account, MI is stationed at the number 5th spot in the IPL points table.

